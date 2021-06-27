$373.91 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post sales of $373.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.10 million and the highest is $391.47 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.