$376.36 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.16 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

