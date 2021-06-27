38,365 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLF stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

