$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

