404,331 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 404,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.41% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.79 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.