$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $451.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.