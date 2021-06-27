4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $295,618.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $295,618.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.