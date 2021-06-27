$507.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $510.22 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $344.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

