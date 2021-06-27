$551.15 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post $551.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.30 million and the lowest is $548.99 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

