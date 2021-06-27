5,749 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $7,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

