6,072 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,608,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $176.55 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.03.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

