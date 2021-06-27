$702.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $702.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

