7,200 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $337.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $349.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

