80,500 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE PAX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.