$843.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $843.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.57 million to $846.55 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

