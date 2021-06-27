8,686 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

OMCL stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.