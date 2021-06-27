881,617 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 881,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,883,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

