AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.18% of AAR worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $7,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.46 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

