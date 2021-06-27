Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 268.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 516,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

