Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.72. 8,750,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

