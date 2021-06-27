Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $13,963,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

