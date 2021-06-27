Abyss (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Abyss has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $238,790.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

