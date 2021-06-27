Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

