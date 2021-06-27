AceD 1-Day Volume Tops $8,380.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $51,091.68 and approximately $8,380.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

