ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $14,688,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.75. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.