ACoconut Trading 27.3% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $861,033.57 and $157,671.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

