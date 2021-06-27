Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.32 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

