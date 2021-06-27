Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 39% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $72,888.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.