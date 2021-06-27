Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $6,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

