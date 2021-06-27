Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $22.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

ADMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

ADMS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

