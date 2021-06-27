Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.34% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.