adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
Shares of adidas stock traded up $9.73 on Friday, hitting $185.02. 98,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42. adidas has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $186.81.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
