adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock traded up $9.73 on Friday, hitting $185.02. 98,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42. adidas has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $186.81.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.