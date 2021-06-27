ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 13,550,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,772. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

