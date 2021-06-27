Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $201,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $579.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $582.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.41. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

