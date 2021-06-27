Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $49,662.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,809 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

