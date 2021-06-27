ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 631,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

