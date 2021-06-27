Aeron Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,052.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $18,623.81 and $75,052.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

