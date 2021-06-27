AGAr (AGAR) Price Reaches $320.38 on Major Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $20,932.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $320.38 or 0.00971221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

