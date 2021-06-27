AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of AGCO worth $45,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.