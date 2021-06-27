Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

