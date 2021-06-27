Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Agree Realty worth $63,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.