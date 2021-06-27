Aion One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.55 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,395.58 or 1.00035028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00364063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00367556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00699088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,674,609 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

