Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

