Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Worm Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Worm Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,759.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,109 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 7.8% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,936. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

