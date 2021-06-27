Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKZOY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

