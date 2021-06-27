Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.85 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $5.88 million and $4.85 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00310403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00116787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00168847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 923.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

