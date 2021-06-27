Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792,773 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.91% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $86,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.