Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,679.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $614.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.69 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

