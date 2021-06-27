Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after acquiring an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 71,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

