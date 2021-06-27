Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Allegion worth $83,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $138.85 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.